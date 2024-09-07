Patron Partners LLC Has $991,000 Holdings in OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIM)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC owned 0.84% of OneAscent International Equity ETF worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneAscent International Equity ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter.

OneAscent International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

OAIM opened at $32.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31. OneAscent International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.82.

OneAscent International Equity ETF Company Profile

The OneAscent International Equity ETF (OAIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in an equity portfolio of large- and mid-cap non-US companies. The fund combines an ESG screening methodology with its fundamental investment process OAIM was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.

