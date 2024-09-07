Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $103.19 million and $5.83 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000752 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 103,062,988 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

