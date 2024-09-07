Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $96.00

Shares of Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.29), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.29).

Pembroke VCT B Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £210.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.43.

Pembroke VCT B Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Pembroke VCT B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12,500.00%.

About Pembroke VCT B

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

