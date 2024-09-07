Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNR. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pentair by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,847,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $2,908,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Pentair by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $173,280,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Pentair stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.12. 1,068,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

