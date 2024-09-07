PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $177.34 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $183.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $243.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.