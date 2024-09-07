PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $177.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.