Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PR. UBS Group dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of PR opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at $855,288.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Permian Resources by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 554,694 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Permian Resources by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 149,851 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Permian Resources by 10.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 830,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 78,146 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

