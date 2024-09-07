Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Given a C$19.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price objective on Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of PPTA stock opened at C$11.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.95. Perpetua Resources has a 12 month low of C$3.65 and a 12 month high of C$13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$744.84 million, a PE ratio of -41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

