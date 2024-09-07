Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Given a C$19.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price objective on Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Perpetua Resources Price Performance
Shares of PPTA stock opened at C$11.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.95. Perpetua Resources has a 12 month low of C$3.65 and a 12 month high of C$13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$744.84 million, a PE ratio of -41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28.
Perpetua Resources Company Profile
