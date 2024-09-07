Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CATX opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perspective Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Johan M. Spoor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,956.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Johan M. Spoor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori A. Woods purchased 4,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $49,998.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,387 shares of company stock valued at $184,656 in the last 90 days. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Get Free Report

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Articles

