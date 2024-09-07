Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 21.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 29.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 15.8% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 735,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,592,000 after buying an additional 83,754 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a PE ratio of -476.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

