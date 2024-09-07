Pirate Chain Market Cap Hits $32.84 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $32.84 million and approximately $77,795.30 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00051708 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00037938 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00015022 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

