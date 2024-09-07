Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.44

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.44 and last traded at C$12.46, with a volume of 72147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.39. The stock has a market cap of C$305.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$155.36 million for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 77.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.9702517 earnings per share for the current year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 94.90%.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

