Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

PL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.00. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The business had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

