Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $501.01

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 501.01 ($6.59) and traded as high as GBX 646 ($8.49). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 639 ($8.40), with a volume of 280,891 shares traded.

Playtech Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,250.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 568.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 502.11.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

