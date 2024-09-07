Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

POR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.86.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 76.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.