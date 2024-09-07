PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Hits $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $41.84 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00116908 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00011393 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000165 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

