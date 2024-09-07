Precious Metals And Mng Unt (TSE:MMP.UN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.80

Shares of Precious Metals And Mng Unt (TSE:MMP.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.80 and traded as high as C$1.82. Precious Metals And Mng Unt shares last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.
Precious Metals And Mng Unt Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.71.
Precious Metals And Mng Unt Company Profile
Precious Metals and Mining Trust is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Sentry Investments Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies in Metals and Mining sector. The fund invests in value stocks of small capitalization companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach focusing on factors like use of computer based research incorporating and rating a number of factors including profitability, liquidity, operating and administrative costs, cash flow and management.
