Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $26,327.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 102,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,241.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 1,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $26,327.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 102,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,241.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,762,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,830 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 265.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $20.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Premier had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 131.25%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

