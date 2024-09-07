Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 7,183 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $29,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.93.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE IBM opened at $200.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.52 and a 200 day moving average of $182.51. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

