Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 934 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $51,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $249.03 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $258.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

