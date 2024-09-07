Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 237,970 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,970 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.65% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $243,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Store Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 551,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $63.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

