Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 639 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $33,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $533.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

