Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,081 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $38,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

