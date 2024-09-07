Private Advisor Group LLC Has $26.64 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $26,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,596,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,992,000 after acquiring an additional 59,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

