Private Advisor Group LLC Has $46.86 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,205 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $46,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Walmart by 187.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC raised their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $76.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average is $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $616.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $77.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $2,736,653.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,512,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,445,890,427.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $2,736,653.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 635,512,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,445,890,427.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,144,237 shares of company stock worth $730,497,016. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

