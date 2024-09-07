Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,868 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $24,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $95.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4205 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

