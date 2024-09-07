Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,954 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $23,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after buying an additional 58,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $131.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.66 and a 200 day moving average of $123.06. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $134.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

