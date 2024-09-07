Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 63,704 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,704 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 0.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $121,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $184.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $207.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

