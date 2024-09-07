Prom Price Reaches $4.98 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.98 or 0.00009227 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $90.84 million and $1.48 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008570 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00013439 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,963.90 or 1.00037625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.91148731 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $2,103,488.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.