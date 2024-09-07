ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) Trading 0.2% Higher

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.42 and last traded at $74.19. 16,867 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $74.07.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $413,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 160.2% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

