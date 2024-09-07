Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Prospex Oil and Gas PLC (LON:PXOG – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). Approximately 540,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,940,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 million and a P/E ratio of -15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.53.

Prospex Oil And Gas Plc operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. It has a 50% economic interest in the exploration area of the EIV-1 Suceava Concession in Romania; and 17% working interest in the Podere Gallina Exploration Permit, which covers an area of 500 square kilometers located in onshore northern Italy in the Po Valley.

