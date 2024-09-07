Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 19,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Pure Energy Minerals Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About Pure Energy Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.