Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Shares Down 17.8%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Free Report) dropped 17.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 10,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 7,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Down 27.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.