Qtum One Day Volume Tops $29.64 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $218.34 million and approximately $29.64 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00003840 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,228.33 or 0.04126948 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00039254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00013002 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001975 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,305,728 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

