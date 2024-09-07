Qtum Price Tops $2.11 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00003874 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $222.02 million and approximately $29.40 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,285.77 or 0.04200210 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000594 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00039734 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006678 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011906 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00013018 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000140 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000088 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006894 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001978 BTC.
Qtum Coin Profile
Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,306,405 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.
Qtum Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.