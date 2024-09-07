Quantum One Day Volume Reaches $47.45 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $47.45 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008507 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00013320 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,402.74 or 0.99945545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007869 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $47.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.