QUASA (QUA) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $164,234.58 and approximately $1,166.93 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008602 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00013434 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,047.18 or 0.99995148 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008209 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007860 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00197721 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,661.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.