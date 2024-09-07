QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Gap Up to $40.36

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.36, but opened at $41.94. QuidelOrtho shares last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 44,668 shares trading hands.

QDEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.08.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 65.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock valued at $82,700,460. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 907.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 27.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 17,095.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

