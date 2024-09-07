Radio Caca Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $49.43 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $49.43 million and $2.70 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001478 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002180 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,911,671,769 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.