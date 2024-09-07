Ravi Inukonda Sells 7,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at $50,651,994.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $746,480.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $765,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $123.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of -114.41, a P/E/G ratio of 768.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.96. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $143.34.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 54.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 82.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

