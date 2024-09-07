Raydium (RAY) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Raydium (RAY) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $380.76 million and $9.68 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00002661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
About Raydium
Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,220 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,760,467 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Raydium
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars.
