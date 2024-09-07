Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,442.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $213,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $374,000.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RXRX opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,041,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,656 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,825,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,132 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

