Rocket Pool ETH 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.18 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $2,497.09 or 0.04632917 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $1.18 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 496,229 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 496,271.40459124. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,682.73247374 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $1,097,529.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

