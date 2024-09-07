Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

