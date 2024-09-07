Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,758 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ROIV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,071,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,814. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 2,991.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

