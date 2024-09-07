Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 555 ($7.30) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 535 ($7.03) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.88) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.42) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 529 ($6.96).

Shares of RR opened at GBX 462.70 ($6.08) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 196.45 ($2.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 505 ($6.64). The stock has a market cap of £39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,706.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 468.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 434.82.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Wendy Mars acquired 10,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £49,976.96 ($65,715.92). In related news, insider Wendy Mars purchased 10,076 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.52) per share, with a total value of £49,976.96 ($65,715.92). Also, insider Birgit Behrendt acquired 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.98) per share, with a total value of £1,096.55 ($1,441.88). 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

