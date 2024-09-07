Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $1.30. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 1,906 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 38.49%.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

