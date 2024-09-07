Ryan Schaffer Sells 12,500 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $28,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,245.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Ryan Schaffer sold 75,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Ryan Schaffer sold 2,443 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $3,273.62.

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.24.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 22.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXFY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Expensify in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Expensify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expensify by 40.7% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

