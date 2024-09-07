Saga (SAGA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $58.10 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Saga token can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Saga has a market capitalization of $132.74 million and $58.10 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Saga has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000099 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,030,846,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,259,061 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,030,663,206 with 101,192,070 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.31987677 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $41,534,807.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

