Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.030-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $309.0 million-$311.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.8 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.160-0.180 EPS.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. Samsara has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.07.

In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $641,905.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,137,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,284.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,801,854 shares of company stock valued at $64,479,185. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

